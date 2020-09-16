Hull City face competition from Huddersfield Town for Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Gotts wasn’t involved in the Leeds squad which travelled to Anfield on Saturday and there has been speculation linking him with a loan move away from the club.

With both Hull and Huddersfield interested, Nixon believes that his destination could come down to who plays him the most with Leeds wanting to ensure he gets as much first-team football as possible.

Hull back in it. Depends who plays him most. https://t.co/Eb7cMv9iRk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 16, 2020

Gotts has only made two senior appearances for the Whites and looks set to leave on loan to gain more experience.

The midfielder did play in their FA Cup defeat to Arsenal whilst also coming off the bench for their league game against Cardiff City but he failed to make regular appearances for Leeds during their promotion run-in.

With Hull now plying their trade in League One it could be that a deal may swing in their favour as he could be more likely to have first-team football in the third tier rather than trying to cement a place in the Huddersfield side who are still in the Championship.

Leeds have plenty of competition in midfield and the fact that he wasn’t involved in the squad at all for their game against the Premier League champions suggests that he isn’t in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans this season and may need to get football elsewhere.

A temporary spell away may do Gotts the world of good where he can get up to speed with playing football on a regular basis before returning to Leeds to try and force his way into the team.

