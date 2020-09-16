Burnley boss Sean Dyche has dismissed rumours linking them with a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as reported by Nottinghamshire Live.

Worrall has been an integral part of the Forest team since Sabri Lamouchi took charge as he featured in all 46 Championship games last season.

There has been speculation linking Burnley defender James Tarkowski with a move to West Ham United with them having has two bids rejected for the England international.

Should the centre-back depart Turf Moor then Burnley would need to replace him and Worrall has been touted as one of the possible candidates they could look to although Dyche has dismissed these rumours.

“On a list – you can keep throwing them in. Link us with as many as possible. I think we were linked with Kenny Burns as well to see if he was going to come out of retirement! Some centre-half mind you, I will say that. Larry Lloyd, I think, as well. Good combination, apparently, them two.”

Although Dyche’s response was very tongue in cheek it does suggest that either they are adamant they will keep Tarkowski or they will look elsewhere for a possible replacement.

The Clarets have also been linked with Watford defender Craig Dawson who they did pursue before whilst he was at former club West Bromwich Albion.

Worrall signed a new long-term deal at Forest last season and committed his future to the club and with them having already lost Matty Cash to Aston Villa they will be eager to keep as many of their best players as possible.

