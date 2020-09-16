Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed that he would ‘love’ to bring David Brooks back to the club as reported by Yorkshire Live.

Brooks played for the Blades from 2015-2018 and made 30 appearances for the club in his time there before his move to Bournemouth.

However, despite Wilder’s admiration for the midfielder he explained that financially his side can’t compete with football’s ‘biggest spenders’ and a deal for Brooks is almost certain not to happen.

Wilder said: “Like with Ravel Morrison last year, we needed somebody that could do something a bit different. But something a bit different is £40m-£50million and the best part of £70-80k a week.”

“I would love to bring David Brooks back to this football club if he was available. With due respect to Bournemouth and Jason Tindall and everybody there, maybe I am wrong in speaking about David, but I would love to get him and bring him back.”

“He’s a match-winner and the likes of those, you have just seen what Jack Grealish is signing for and what he is worth,” the Blades boss continued.

“So we have to take chances on players and Oliver Burke fits that. We have to go down this road. We can’t go and get somebody for that sort of money.”

Brooks has had a frustrating time whilst at the Cherries and struggled with injuries and managed just nine appearances in the league last season as they were relegated back to the Championship.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City with huge sums of money being discussed meaning the Blades are likely to be blown out of the water financially.

