Arsenal could offer to loan Brentford goalkeeper David Raya back to them as a compromise to persuade the Bees to sell their number one choice stopper according to The Athletic.

The Gunners have today completed the sale of their number two choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa meaning Bernd Leno is seemingly their number one choice between the sticks.

However, manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to replace Martinez and there have been reports linking them with a move for Brentford keeper David Raya although they are keen to keep him at the club.

Brentford are not prepared to engage in talks for a deal for Raya, but it remains to be seen if they will change their stance if Arsenal do offer to loan him back to them for a season.

Raya would likely cost Arsenal somewhere in the region of at least £20million but with Thomas Frank’s men having already lost Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and Said Benrahma looking increasingly likely to leave, they will be keen to keep as many of their stars at the club as possible.

Raya played an instrumental part for Brentford last season as they made it all the way to the Championship play-off final where they eventually lost 2-1 to Fulham.

A move to Arsenal may be tempting for Raya but with such a huge price tag having been placed on him it could be a difficult deal to complete.

Arsenal have also identified Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson as a possible candidate to provide cover for Leno.

