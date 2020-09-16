Hull City travel to Elland Road tonight to take on Leeds United in the Carabao Cup. Here is a predicted line-up for the Tigers-

GK- George Long- The ex-Sheffield United stopper could be given the green light to start after missing the previous three games of the season.



RB- Lewie Coyle- He could make his Hull debut against his former club tonight.

CB- Reece Burke- There are some Tigers fans wanting youngsters like Festus Arthur and Jacob Greaves to play, but McCann may just go for his usual defensive pair against the Premier League Whites.

CB- Jordy de Wijs- He remains at the KCOM Stadium despite being linked with LA Galaxy earlier this summer.

LB- Brandon Fleming- The youngster started against Gillingham last time out.

CM- Dan Batty- He played for Leeds’ academy in his early career and could face his ex-side tonight.

CM- George Honeyman- The 2019 signing from Sunderland has a big season ahead of him in black and amber.

CM- Greg Docherty- He joined McCann’s men from Rangers in this transfer window and could start again.

RW- Thomas Mayer- Hull have a decision to make as to whether to start their new signing. The Austrian winger has joined the Yorkshire club having previously played for Austria Wien, LASK Linz and SC Austria Lustenau. If not, Mallik Wilks could feature against his former club.

ST- Josh Magennis- McCann has to choose between the experienced forward or youngster Keane Lewis-Potter, with Tom Eaves out injured.

LW- James Scott- The 20-year-old is expected to play for the Tigers.

In other Hull news, they are being linked with Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn, as per The72.

Who will win tonight?