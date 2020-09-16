Middlesbrough are ready to step up their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore but face competition from Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday according to the Northern Echo.

Zohore has failed to make a real impact since his arrival at the Hawthorns and West Brom are looking to remove him from their wage bill in order to free up funds to pursue a deal for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

Wednesday have been heavily linked with the Danish striker but his substantial wages are believed to be a real stumbling block.

Zohore has fallen down the pecking order at the Baggies with Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Callum Robinson all ahead of him vying for a place in the starting XI.

Neil Warnock worked with Zohore whilst they were both at Cardiff City and is said to be keen on a reunion with the striker.

The striker has scored five goals in 20 appearances for West Brom but hasn’t hit the heights that many expected since this £8million move from Cardiff last summer.

Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough are all in need of a striker in order to boost the quality within their attacking ranks and Zohore has proven before that he is a capable striker at Championship level and comes with a good amount of experience.

Middlesbrough want competition for Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher whilst Derby are looking to replace Chris Martin and Zohore could be a real coup for either of the aforementioned trio.

