Barnsley have progressed in the Carabao Cup after beating fellow Championship side Middlesbrough at the Riverside last night.

First-half goals from Patrick Schmidt and Jordan Williams have set-up a clash against Chelsea in the next round for the Tykes.

Barnsley were looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Luton Town at Oakwell and impressed against Neil Warnock’s side.

The Yorkshire club will be eager to build on last night’s triumph when they travel to the Madejski Stadium to take on Reading this weekend.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I am very happy for my team we can play at Chelsea, it is a very big chance to show what we can do. Sometimes, we need the right opponents to grow up and Chelsea are completely outstanding and on another level.

“Our performance was okay, especially in the first half when we played good on the ball and had control and good solutions and overloads. The set-up was very good and they could not calculate our game plan. We handled their aggression well and the second half was a set-piece and free-kick fight and my boys showed me we are ready against a good physical team.”

Barnsley fans will be looking forward to taking on Chelsea. Here is how their fans reacted to last night’s win:

What a performance from @michalhelik looks like a right player — Harri (@bfcharri) September 15, 2020

Nice to see @Patrick_S__ take the strike on first time and finish a well worked team goal. Too often players want to take that extra touch and the chance gets closed down. Another one on Saturday, Patrick, please 👍🤞💪 #Barnsleyfc — Peter Chambers (@Pete_Chambers) September 15, 2020

Helik & Andersen class at the back, win everything… 👏 J.Williams has a right game too. Same back 5 for Saturday. #barnsleyfc — Scott Cameron (@ScottCameron91) September 15, 2020

Helik signing of the season, heard it here first #barnsleyfc — Simon Todd (@simontodd117) September 15, 2020

Absolutely quality performance tonight from #barnsleyfc, as much as people will celebrate when we win but go back to finding a reason to hate the board. They've found a class manager with European experience who's transformed this team and they've backed him with his experience. — Adam Sykes (@CoachSykes96) September 15, 2020

Will Barnsley beat Reading this weekend?