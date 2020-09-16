Luton Town have progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup after a 1-0 win against Reading last night.

Summer recruit Jordan Clark scored his first Hatters goal to ensure Nathan Jones’ side left the Madejski Stadium with a win.

Tom Lockyer, who has joined the club from Charlton Athletic, also made his debut. Luton will now face Manchester United in the next round.

The Hatters have made it three wins from three in all competitions so far this season as they look to carry on the momentum from staying up last term.

Jones spoke after the game, as per Luton’s website: “It was another good game, we made a lot of changes because some of them need the minutes. We feel we have a strong enough squad to be able to do that and show the competition the respect it deserves.

“Delighted with another win, another clean sheet, I would have liked to score more because I thought we had enough opportunities to put it to bed a little bit earlier but it was a good run out and a lot of them have got a real 90 minutes there which they needed.”

Clark will be eager to build on his first goal for Luton and has put forward a good case to start against Derby County this weekend.

Here is how their fans reacted to his first goal for the club-

What a header that is 😍 Jordan Clark!!#COYH #LTFC pic.twitter.com/BvfioB8YYD — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) September 15, 2020

Get in ! — Sandra (@Sandra86019703) September 15, 2020

Jordan Clark masterclass against Man Utd incoming — pol (@gu77ed) September 15, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has posters of jordan clark on his bedroom wall — Thomas (@Stokes11Thomas) September 15, 2020

Jordan Clark is some player 🤩🤩🤩 — Will (@_willgiles) September 15, 2020

JORDAN CLARK, CLARK, CLARK!!! — Jamie (@jamie_castle96) September 15, 2020

Give Jordan Clark the Balon D’or now. — Dan (@Dnlchzz) September 15, 2020

