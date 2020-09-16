Sheffield Wednesday have progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win at Rochdale yesterday.

Summer recruit Elias Kachunga scored his first goal for the Owls before Josh Windass added another late on.

Wednesday handed opportunities to young players like Ciaran Brennan, Liam Shaw, Alex Hunt and Conor Grant, all of whom impressed.

Garry Monk’s side have made a decent start to the new season and will be looking to carry on their form against Watford this weekend as they get back into Championship action.

Monk told their website yesterday: “I was very pleased with that performance from a very young side, I was very proud of them. There’s no point in having an academy if you’re not going to use it. The young lads came in tonight and did themselves and their families proud.

“All over the pitch we were dominant and it was a very composed performance. We’ve been back around five weeks and normally we would still be in pre-season so we are making very steady progress.”

Kachunga will be looking to push on after bagging his first Wednesday goal. He joined the club earlier this month having spent the past three years at Huddersfield Town.

Here is how the Owls fans reacted to his first goal-

You played awesome 👌 Elias. Keep it up buddy — Matthew kirk (@dinnys100) September 16, 2020

Very pleased with that performance and result. Thought Dele-Bashiru looked fantastic, Palmer excellent, pleased for Kachunga to get off the mark and another for Windass. Onto round three. #swfc — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) September 15, 2020

A win is a win, great confidence booster as well. Kachunga will be buzzin to get his first goal. Windass 2 in 2 .. onto the next game 🦉💯💪🏼 #swfc — Dan (@danowl16) September 15, 2020

Cracking shift from Kachunga that #swfc — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) September 15, 2020

Can’t fault Kachunga, all over pitch 👍 #swfc — Oliver Pepall 🦉 (@OliverPepall) September 15, 2020

Credit to kachunga for goal. But that cross by palmer made it. #swfc — Danny Slingsby (@dannyswfc1867) September 15, 2020

