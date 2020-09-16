According to Greek publication On Sports, Middlesbrough are close to agreeing a deal for PAOK striker Chuba Akpom.

Akpom has plied his trade in the Championship previously with spells at the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Hull City. It now looks as though he will have his fourth stint in the English second tier as a move to Middlesbrough edges closer.

The report states that his suitcases are packed and he will secure a move to the North-East side shortly.

Boro boss Neil Warnock stated in his press conference prior to their Carabao Cup second round defeat at the hands of Barnsley that he was hopeful a striker would sign this week.

It now looks increasingly likely that Akpom was his ‘number one target’ that he was talking about.

The 24-year old was in the Arsenal youth set up and played 12 times for the Gunners in five years between 2013 and 2018. He secured a move away from North London in 2018, signing for Greek side PAOK.

Since then he has gone on to score 14 goals in 28 starts and most recently started up front in the Europa League as PAOK beat Benfica 2-1.

Other than Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher Boro are very limited up front with only Stephen Walker as back-up.

Akpom is likely to be third choice at Middlesbrough, with Assombalonga and Fletcher being Warnock’s preferred pairing up front. However, a run of goals could soon change that and fans will be hoping he can make his mark sooner rather than later.