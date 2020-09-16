Hull City are interested in Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn, as per a report by Goal.

The Wales international is set to leave Anfield on loan again for more game time. He has also been linked with League One duo Ipswich Town and Portsmouth this summer, as per The72.

Sparta Rotterdam are keen on luring him to Holland and Liverpool are believed to prefer him to go to the Eredivisie as opposed to the third tier.

Woodburn, who is 20 years old, spent last season on loan at Oxford United but struggled with injuries during his spell at the Kassam Stadium, making just 11 appearances in all competition for Karl Robinson’s side.

Woodburn joined Liverpool’s academy in 2007 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He was handed his senior debut for the Reds in November 2016 in a Premier League fixture against Sunderland at the age of just 17.

He has gone onto make a further 10 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once against Leeds United in the League Cup.

The Nottingham-born midfielder was loaned out to Sheffield United during the 2018/19 season but played just nine games for Chris Wilder’s men in the Championship.

He was tipped for a big future in the game but injuries have halted his progress. However, another loan spell away and regular football will help him get his career back on track.

Hull are in the hunt for more attackers after landing Austrian winger Thomas Mayer on Monday, but face competition to get Woodburn.

