Birmingham City are still trying to sign Scott Hogan from Aston Villa, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Blues are ‘working’ on a permanent deal for the striker and have been in talks with their Midlands rivals.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at St. Andrew’s and scored seven goals in 18 games.

Birmingham are in the hunt for another striker as Aitor Karanka looks to bolster his attacking options and want to bring Hogan back.

Hogan’s contract at Villa Park expires next year meaning he is available to leave Dean Smith’s side before the end of this transfer window so they don’t lose him for free.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park and is expected to move on over the coming weeks, with Birmingham looking to win the race for his signature.

Hogan is a proven goal scorer in the Championship and was prolific for the Brentford during his time with the London club, scoring 21 goals in 36 games to earn a £12 million to Villa in 2017. However, he has since managed 10 goals in 61 appearances for Smith’s men and has also been loaned out to Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Prior to his rise up the Football League, the Salford-born forward had spells at Halifax Town, Hyde and Rochdale before Brentford signed him seven years ago.

Birmingham and Hogan seemed a good fit last season and the Blues will be eager to get a deal done for him.

