Ex-Football League midfielder Charlie Adam has re-signed for Dundee, as announced by their official club website.

The Scotland international has signed a two-year deal with the Scottish Championship side.

Adam, who is 34 years old, has been a free agent this summer after parting company with Championship side Reading at the end of last season.

The experienced midfielder joined the Royals last years and made 27 appearances for them last term.

Adam started his career at Dundee and has now made his return to Dens Park. He was snapped up by Rangers when he was 17 years-old in 2003. He went onto play 88 times for the Glasgow side in all competitions and also enjoyed loan spells at Ross County and St Mirren during his time at Ibrox.

Blackpool then swooped to sign him in February 2009, initially on loan but the deal was made permanent five months later. Adam was a key player for the Seasiders and was pivotal in their promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

After scoring 34 goals in 98 appearances for Blackpool, Liverpool forked out £6.75 million to sign Adam in July 2011. He then went onto feature for the Reds on 37 occasions, scoring twice ahead of a switch to Stoke City in 2012.

He left the Bet365 Stadium after seven years last summer and then linked up with Reading.

His career has now done the full circle and he will be looking forward to the next two years with Dundee.

