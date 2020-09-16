Ex-Leeds United duo Lewie Coyle and Mallik Wilks could line up against the Whites for Hull City later.

The Tigers travel to Elland Road tonight in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Coyle, who is 24 years old, is in line to make his debut for Grant McCann’s side against his former club having missed the opening couple of games of the season.

The right-back signed for his hometown club Hull from fellow League One side Fleetwood Town in August.

He started his career at Leeds and rose up through their youth ranks before going onto play 23 times for their first-team. Coyle left the Yorkshire side on a permanent basis in January for Fleetwood after spending the previous two-and-a-half seasons on loan there.

Wilks could also play against Leeds tonight. The pacey winger also graduated from the Whites’ academy and made one appearance for their senior side in an FA Cup defeat to Sutton United.

He spent time out on loan away at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers before Barnsley signed him on a permanent deal last summer.

However, he struggled to make an impact at Oakwell and switched on loan to Hull in January. McCann’s men have since signed him and he has scored five goals in 21 games from the wing for them.

Coyle and Wilks will be looking to cause problems for their former employers as Hull look to pull off a shock against the newly promoted Premier League side.

