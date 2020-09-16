Former Football League defender Steven Taylor has left Wellington Phoenix, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced centre-back has captained the New Zealand-based club over the past two years but has now left.

Taylor, who is 34 years old, played 49 times for the A-League side since signing for them in 2018.

He has said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am saying goodbye to the Nix. I want to say a huge thank you to the Club owners, the Board and the many great staff that I have worked with, and I want to especially thank Ufuk for his faith in me and making me captain of this great Club.

“To my teammates, I will miss playing together but I know I have made life-long friends. Finally, to the supporters, you are truly one of a kind, amazing; I hope that you will be back in Sky Stadium soon backing the team so loud and proud.”

Taylor has racked up over 350 appearances so far in his career and has spent much of it at Newcastle United.

He left the North East club for a spell in America at Portland Timbers in 2016 but returned to England for spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough United. He made the move to Wellington in 2018 and has been a key player for them since then.

Taylor will now weigh up the next chapter of his career. As will ex-Celtic, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper, who has also left the Nix, as covered by The72.

