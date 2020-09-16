QPR are ready to loan out defender Joe Gubbins, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops want the youngster to get more first-team experience under his belt and has a ‘number of clubs’ interested.

Gubbins, who is 19 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks with the Championship side and made his senior debut last season in an FA Cup tie against Swansea City in January.

He is highly-rated by the R’s and could be a big player for them in the future. However, for now he is set to move into the lower leagues to get some game time.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has said: “It’s a path the young players have got to take. They’re not being forgotten or falling by the wayside. They’ve got to go and learn the game.

“Joe Gubbins was training with the first team at the end of last season and all the way through the pre-season period. He’s done exceptionally well and he’s a really talented young centre-half.”

He added: “But he needs to go out and play alongside a guy who needs to pay his mortgage, who can’t lose a bonus and has to win that tackle and every header counts. That’s real football and when he comes back to QPR he’ll be a better player for that experience.”

QPR started the new Championship season with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out and will be looking to build on that when they travel to newly promoted Coventry City on Friday night.

In other R’s news, they are looking to tie up new contracts for Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay, as per The72.

