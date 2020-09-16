Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell looks unlikely to make the switch to Watford according to the Bristol Post.

The 23-year-old spent last season out on loan at Lincoln City and made 32 appearances and such were his impressive performances he was called up to the Wales national team by Ryan Giggs.

There have been recent rumours that Watford are interested in making a move for Morrell but it is thought that Bristol City will reject any advances for the midfielder.

Morrell is suffering with a slight injury and has yet to feature for manager Dean Holden but the new boss has made it clear that the fringe players will be given the chance to impress.

The central midfielder has earned rave reviews and plaudits for his recent good performances and following a successful loan spell with Lincoln it appears he is set to be given his chance at the Robins.

Morrell played 180 minutes for Wales against Finland and Bulgaria recently, but could turn out for City against Northampton Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Morrell’s best years are sure to be ahead of him and if he impresses if selected for the cup tie he could force his way into the starting XI in the league and really made rapid progress this campaign.

The midfielder scored one goal and provided four assists during his time at Lincoln and was one of their star players during the season.

Would Joe Morrell be a good signing for Watford?