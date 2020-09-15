Rotherham United are set to sign Leicester City’s George Hirst on loan with the striker currently undergoing a medical at the club according to a report from Rob Dorsett.

Hirst started his career at Rotherham’s South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. As the son of club legend David Hirst, he was tipped for big things but soon got embroiled in protracted contract talks. He would end up leaving for a reduced compensation fee to Belgian side OH Leuven. Considering they are owned by Leicester and Hirst would soon head to the East Midlands, many suspect this was a shady move to avoid paying a hefty compensation fee. This has caused a lot of ill-feeling between Wednesday and Hirst despite the fact he never made an appearance for them.

Now Hirst will be returning to South Yorkshire in order to play for Rotherham, a move that might cause some anger over at Hillsborough. That would of course only bring joy to Rotherham fans make them think the move is worth it for that alone. Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers believes a loan move is the next step in Hirst’s development and he’ll hope that the New York Stadium will be an ideal home for him for the next year.

Hirst is currently undergoing a medical with Rotherham and should no problems emerge, the move should be completed soon. Considering who his father is there is some pressure on him to succeed, especially as his dad also made his name at South Yorkshire club Barnsley, before moving onto Wednesday though he certainly has the talent to make an impact.

