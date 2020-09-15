The first round of Championship games is in the history books and the transfer window has a month to run. A lot can change between now and then and one thing that clubs will be looking to change is personnel.

For sides looking to fire themselves up the table, one priority might be a striker. Goals have always been the spearhead behind a successful promotion campaign and clubs want that goalscorer.

That’s always going to be the case and it will certainly be the case of sides wanting to hit the top of the Championship and aim for the Premier League. One of those sides is Derby County and one fan asked Sun reporter Alan Nixon about ‘links’ being made to Burnley striker Matej Vydra.

Of course, 28-year-old Czech striker Vydra was on the books at Pride Park, joining the Rams from Watford for a fee of around £9m in late August 2016. He left them in early-August 2018 to join current club Burnley for around £11m.

However, The Sun’s Nixon (tweet – below) is adamant that this is a no-goer of a rumour:

Burnley won’t let Vydra go … https://t.co/a2p3UlEF4J — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 15, 2020

Whilst Vydra is not out of the picture at Turf Moor, it is safe to say that the 4 goals in 39 appearances aren’t a patch on the form he showed in the 27 goals in 80 appearances for Derby County or the 38 in 95 appearances for Watford.

Even so, it doesn’t look as if Derby County fans are going to see Matej Vydra back at Pride Park. Not if The Sun’s Nixon’s emphatic message rings true.

