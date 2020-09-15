Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia has told the PA News Agency that he will be leaving for a Premier League before the transfer window ends.

The 23-year-old winger was part of the Real Madrid academy as a youngster but ended up breaking through at Getafe, first being a star for their B side before going on to their first. He also had a loan spell at Cultural Leonesa. He would sign for Norwich in 2018 and he helped them to get promoted to the Premier League. While he couldn’t stop the Canaries from being relegated in the following year, Buendia did impress during the season.

That is why there has been a lot of rumours linking Buendia with a move back to the Premier League. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leeds United have all expressed an interest in the Argentinian. And now in what must be a hammer blow to all the Norwich fans hoping he’d take them right back up again, Buendia has confirmed he will be leaving Norwich should a suitable offer be made for him.

Buendia said: “From the first day I have been happy with the relationship with them. They understand my situation and they know my dream is to be in a Premier League team.

“I’m still here, I will fight for the team but if a very good offer for me arrives they are open. We’ll decide what’s best for everyone.

“Me and my family have loved the city since we arrived but I want to play in the best league in the world and would like to stay in a Premier League team.”

Will Norwich City miss Buendia?