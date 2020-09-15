Bournemouth are close to completing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers according to TeamTalk.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Spurs and made his debut for the club under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he has failed to make a real impact at the London club and has enjoyed loan spells at Sheffield United, Stoke City, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Luton Town.

The American international has eight caps already to his name for the USA national team and has also gained a wealth of experience in English football.

Bournemouth are looking to fill the void left by centre-back Nathan Ake who departed the club for Manchester City in a £41million move and are set to turn to Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers will sign for Jason Tindall’s side on a permanent basis, with Tottenham getting a sell-on clause in the deal.

The defender moved to Stoke last summer and then departed for Luton as he helped them avoid relegation to League One.

There have been other clubs interested in signing the youngster but it appears the Cherries have won the race for his signature with Tindall acting fast as he looks to make additions within his defensive ranks.

A move to Bournemouth would certainly suit all parties with them looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League and it appearing highly unlikely that Carter-Vickers is in Jose Mourinho’s plans.

The defender will want to avoid any more loan spells or time on the bench and Bournemouth is the ideal place for him to gain regular first-team football on a permanent basis.

Would Cameron Carter-Vickers be a good signing for Bournemouth?