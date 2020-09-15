Stoke City striker Benik Afobe is set to make the move to Turkey to join Trabzonspor as confirmed by The Sun journalist Justin Allen.

Afobe has revealed that he is joining Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal from the Potters as he looks to join the Super Lig.

An official announcement is expected later today to confirm the deal which will see Afobe depart the Sky Bet Championship for a temporary spell away.

Benik Afobe has confirmed to me that he has agreed a one-season loan deal with Turkish club Trabzonspor. The Super Lig club will announce the Stoke striker's arrival later. #StokeCity #SCFC #Potters #EFL — Justin Allen (@justinallen1976) September 15, 2020

Afobe signed for Stoke in 2018 and enjoyed a good spell of form for the club but personal matters off the field have hindered his performances on the pitch.

He managed only nine goals for Stoke across all competitions and was shipped out on loan to Bristol City last season.

Afobe scored three goals in 12 Championship appearances for the Robins, before returning to the Bet365 Stadium earlier in the summer but an exit always looked on the cards for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker.

Stoke have made signings this summer including the acquisition of free agent striker Steven Fletcher and with Afobe having not been included in the squad for their first game of the season it seems likely his future lies away from Stoke.

Afobe has fallen down the pecking order at the club and Bristol City was an ideal move although it looks as though he will now be continuing his football in Turkey.

A move to Trabzonspor could be the perfect way to resurrect his career which has seen him enjoy spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Wolves.

He did make 49 appearances in all competitions in his first season with Stoke and scored nine goals but he has only made two appearances since then.

Will Benik Afobe be a good signing for Trabzonspor?