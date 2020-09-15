Celtic are preparing a new £800,000 bid for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 15.09.20, 12.37).

The new offer will also include add-ons with the Hoops seeing their previous move rejected by the Addicks.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, is in the final year of his contract at the Valley and Lee Bowyer’s side are facing a big task in keeping hold of him in this transfer window.

Charlton also rebuffed an offer from Championship side Luton Town for his signature earlier in the transfer window.

Doughty broke into the Addicks’ first-team this past season and made 31 appearances for the London side in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in August 2018. He then gained his first taste of regular senior football on loan in non-league at Kingstonian a couple of months later.

The London-born man then spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He won the Addicks Young Player of the Year for last season.

Celtic are eager to lure him up to Scotland now and are set to test the Addicks’ resolve once again with a new £800,000 bid.

Will Doughty leave Charlton?