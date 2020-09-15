Birmingham City are in talks with Ipswich Town over a deal for striker Kayden Jackson as reported by Football Insider.

The deal is said to be worth around £2.5million for the forward with him having already been the subject of a failed £2million bid from Bournemouth.

However, Blues are now in discussions as they look to offer an increased figure to the Cherries in order to win the race for his signature.

Bournemouth are looking to bring in quality additions within their attacking ranks following the sale of Callum Wilson to Newcastle United for £20million.

Jackson has recently turned down the offer of a new deal at Portman Road and now looks set to exit the club.

His current deal expires next summer and the Tractor Boys will be keen to recoup a transfer fee for him rather than allow him to leave as a free agent next year.

Stoke City and Coventry City have also shown interest in the Englishman meaning Birmingham City face real competition if they want to ensure they bring him to St. Andrews.

The striker made 32 appearances in League One last season and scored an impressive 11 goals and provided seven assists as Paul Lambert’s side finished 11th in the division after the campaign was prematurely curtailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson is also versatile with him capable of playing in any position in attacking areas but is best suited to the number nine role.

Blues have spent wisely in this transfer market and have already bought in some quality additions and Jackson could be the latest to make the move to the Midlands.

