Burnley could be set to revive their interest in Watford defender Craig Dawson if current centre-back James Tarkowski leaves the club according to Sky Sports News.

The Clarets have previously targeted Dawson whilst he was with former club West Bromwich Albion with the defender even handing in a transfer request to try and force through a move.

However, he ultimately remained at the Hawthorns before his move to the Hornets following West Brom’s failure to win promotion in 2018/19.

Dawson made 29 appearances for Watford last season but they subsequently got relegated to the second tier of English football following a disappointing season.

The 30-year-old did not feature for the London club in their first game of the season as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 with rumours of discontent surfacing as he looks for a move back to the Premier League.

West Ham United have shown interest in James Tarkowski and have already had two bids rejected by Burnley but they are expected to return with a further offer for the England defender.

Leicester City are also said to be monitoring Tarkowski and with Burnley aware that they could lose one of their most influential players they are eyeing up possible replacements and Dawson is said to be amongst those being considered.

Burnley are yet to sign anyone this summer and manager Sean Dyche is concerned over their lack of transfer activity and will be eager to bring in new additions to the squad and retain their most important players.

Would Craig Dawson be a good signing for Burnley?