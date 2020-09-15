As per a report from Football Insider, Blackburn Rovers ‘target’ Jaka Bijol is set to leave CSKA Moscow to join German side Hannover 96.

Earlier this summer, reports emerged claiming that Blackburn Rovers were interested in signing CSKA Moscow midfielder Jaka Bijol. The Lancashire Telegraph covered reports from Russia claiming that Blackburn had made a bid for the 21-year-old and now, further claims have emerged regarding Bijol’s situation.

Football Insider has claimed that Blackburn Rovers “pursuit” of Bijol is set to end in failure, with the CSKA Moscow man closing in on a move to Germany. 2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96 are said to be nearing a deal for Bijol. The player is rumoured to be in advanced talks with the club over personal terms.

Hannover are looking to bring Bijol in to help them make a return to Germany’ top flight after they finished in a disappointing sixth position last season.

Bijol, 21, made his breakthrough into senior football with Slovenian side Rudar Velenje before joining CSKA in the summer of 2018. In his time with the Russian club, the midfielder has notched up 66 appearances for the club, ALong the way, he has found the back of the net six times and laid on five assists.

Bijol has represented Slovenia’s national team six times since making his debut in 2018, impressing in central midfield. Now, with a move to Hannover on and a possible move to Blackburn Rovers looking unlikely, it will be interesting to see how Bijol’s situation pans out this summer.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you have welcomed the signing of Bijol? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

