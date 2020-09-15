Blackburn Rovers are set to miss out on the signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Jaka Bijol as reported by Football Insider.

The midfielder is closing in on a move to Hannover 96 with Rovers having had a bid rejected for the Slovenian international.

Bijol is believed to have agreed personal terms with the German club ahead of a move to the club.

The 21-year-old still has three years remaining on his contract with CSKA Moscow and has scored five goals in 53 league games with him having gained both Champions League and Europa League experience along the way.

Bijol has already played a host of games for the Slovenian national side in each of their youth age groups and has made four appearances for the senior side highlighting his ever-increasing potential.

Hannover 96 finished sixth in Bundesliga 2 last season as they aimed to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Manager Kenan Kocak has already added ten players to his squad in the transfer window but have only paid a fee for Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Twumasi.

Blackburn began their season with a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth and will be keen to bounce back in their next league game at home to newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers.

Although they will be ultimately disappointed if they do miss out on the signing of Bijol, manager Tony Mowbray will be hopeful they can bring in further additions before the transfer window closes next month.