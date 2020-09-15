Scottish Premiership side Livingston have confirmed the release of former Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Stokes on their official club website.

Former Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers forward Anthony Stokes joined Scottish Premiership side Livingston earlier this summer. His arrival looked to fill the gap left by Lyndon Dykes, who left to make a move to Championship outfit QPR.

However, it has now been confirmed that Stokes has left Livingston by mutual consent. The club confirmed the departure of Stokes on their official club website on Tuesday.

David Martindale – Livingston’s Head of Football Operations – spoke upon the confirmation of Stokes’ contract termination, revealing that the striker has been unable to get into shape ahead of the new season and approached the club with the option to terminate his deal. He said:

“Stokesy has been in training for approximately 4 weeks now and it’s fair to say that we both knew that there was going to be a lot of work to be done to get Anthony into top shape to play Premiership football.

“Whilst trying to get the player in shape, it’s been extremely frustrating for all of us, staff and player alike, that we can’t seem to get the intense training needed into the player.

“To be fair to Anthony, he has noticed this himself and he approached us with the option to terminate. This allows both the player and the club to explore other opportunities.”

Stokes, 32, will now be on the lookout for a new club as a free agent. He came through Arsenal’s youth academy and scored five goals in 38 appearances for Sunderland after leaving the Gunners in 2007.

Stokes went on to play for Sheffield United, Crystal Palace (loan), Hibernian, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers. The striker then tested himself abroad with Greek side Apollon Smrynis, Iranian outfits Tractor FC and Persepolis FC and Turkish club Adana Demirspor before returning to Scotland with Livingston.

