Sheffield Wednesday’s loan bid for West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore could affect Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant according to Yorkshire Live.

There have been recent rumours linking Wednesday with a move for Zohore but the wages appear to be the stumbling block with the striker believed to be on around £50,000 a week at the Baggies.

It appears unlikely they will be able to afford a permanent deal which is what West Brom are thought to prefer as they look to free up extra funds for wages.

West Brom themselves are struggling to come up with the funds to bring in Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant. They are currently coming up with a structured package to try and persuade the Terriers to part way with their star striker.

Rumours of a striker moving to Huddersfield from West Brom as part of the deal appear to be wide of the mark at present.

Zohore and Charlie Austin are not thought to be used as makeweights by Slaven Bilic despite reports to the contrary.

Middlesbrough have also shown an interest in Zohore with West Brom wanting to sell the Danish striker who has failed to make an impact since his arrival at the club.

If West Brom can receive funds for Zohore they could then use the money to reinvest as part of the deal for Grant which could make a deal for him much easier to conclude.

However, no club has yet made an official bid for Zohore and it is the striker’s wages which seem to be the most pressing issue with West Brom desperate to bring in a clinical finisher of which Grant fits the bill.

