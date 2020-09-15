According to The Mirror (Live blog, 15/09 at 10:16am), Championship duo Middlesbrough and Millwall are interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates.

Yates has been an integral part of Nottingham Forest’s side in the past couple of seasons and has started both games for Sabri Lamouchi so far this campaign.

It is reported that Millwall and Middlesbrough are preparing bids for the midfielder, with their valuations being around £1.5 million which could rise to around £2 million with the option of add-ons.

It is not yet known whether Nottingham Forest will listen to any offers from their Championship rivals, but there is certainly a long way to go until the October transfer deadline in which anything could happen.

Yates is regularly competing for a starting position in the Forest midfield with the likes of Tiago Silva, Brennan Johnson, Samba Sow, Jack Colback and Fouad Bachirou all available at Lamouchi’s disposal.

A concrete offer that matches the Reds valuation of the player could twist their arm and force a sale.

Both Millwall and Middlesbrough are hoping to add a few more recruits this transfer window. Neil Warnock has already added Wigan Athletic central midfielder Sam Morsy to his ranks this weeks who will provide more competition if Yates signs for Boro.

Millwall on the other hand have made just one permanent signing with Mason Bennett arriving from Derby County, although the loan signing of Ryan Woods from Stoke City could provide an option in midfield alongside Yates.