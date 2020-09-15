Speaking to Wales Online, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has confirmed that former Sunderland starlet Joel Asoro is the subject of loan interest from Serie A side Genoa.

Swansea City are looking to move on some players this summer to make way for new arrivals. Playmaker Bersant Celina is one of the first-team players to make way and now, young attacker Joel Asoro is being linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

Serie A side Genoa are showing an interest in signing Asoro on loan, with Steve Cooper confirming he is aware of their interest. Speaking to Wales Online, Cooper said he “can’t clarify much” but confirmed the Italian side are keen on the young attacker. He said:

“I can’t clarify much. I know they’re interested in him. But, I’m not too sure where the deal is in terms of whether it’s completely right for us, him or Genoa.

“I’ll find out a little bit later on, but there is truth in it.”

Asoro, 21, has been with Swansea for two years now. He made the move to South Wales in 2018, leaving Sunderland to link up with the Jacks. Since joining the club, Asoro has made 18 appearances across all competitions, laying on two assists in the process.

He spent last season on loan in Holland with FC Groningen, where he netted three goals and provided two assists in 17 games.

Now, with another loan move on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Asoro seals a move to Serie A. Swansea City fans, would you let Asoro leave on loan or would you rather he stayed? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

