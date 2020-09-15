Former Swansea City and Charlton Athletic loan star Conor Gallagher is set to join West Bromwich Albion as reported by Sky Sports News.

The Chelsea midfielder will sign a new long-term contract with the club before joining up with Slaven Bilic’s men for the 2020/21 campaign.

Frank Lampard is looking for Gallagher to get more regular first-team football – this time at Premier League level with the Blues hierarchy rating the youngster very highly.

The England under-21 international had also attracted interest from Crystal Palace but they subsequently signed Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea and with clubs not being allowed to sign more than one player on loan from the same club this left the door open for West Brom to swoop for Gallagher.

The 20-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea but spent the first half of last season on loan at Charlton and scored six goals in 25 league appearances before being recalled.

He then linked up with Swansea for the second half of the season and helped guide them to the Championship play-off semi-finals where they lost to Brentford.

West Brom lost 3-0 to Leicester City in their opening game of the top-flight season and with Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers as their main two options in midfield, Slaven Bilic is looking for a more energetic presence in the middle of the park.

Gallagher is young, hungry and hugely talented and certainly one to watch for the future and a move to the Hawthorns is the ideal next step in his development following an impressive Championship spell.

Would Conor Gallagher be a good signing for West Brom?