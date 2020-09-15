The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter than former Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala’s move to Blackburn Rovers is “very much back on”.

Blackburn Rovers have been in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Tony Mowbray keen to bring in a new partner for star man Darragh Lenihan.

As covered here on The72, Charlie Mulgrew has been linked with a move away and former loan man Tosin Adarabioyo has returned to Manchester City. Now, it has been claimed that Rovers’ pursuit of former Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala is looking promising.

Ayala looked set to move elsewhere but The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said a move to Blackburn is “back on” after a move to the Middle East fell through. Nixon provided an initial report on Twitter, saying:

Blackburn. Ayala thing very much back on. Middle East move fell down. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 15, 2020

He then went on to provide further information, saying that Blackburn had made an improved offer to the former Middlesbrough man.

Blackburn. Sounds like a better offer made to Ayala than last time too. That should get done. Three years 😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 15, 2020

Ayala left Middlesbrough earlier this summer following the end of his contract, bringing an end to his six years at the Riverside. The former Liverpool youngster is vastly experienced at Championship level, notching up 216 appearances in the competition across his time with Boro as well as loan stints with Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Derby County.

With a deal for Ayala back on, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn Rovers can secure the signing of the Spaniard to bolster Tony Mowbray’s defensive ranks.

