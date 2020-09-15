As per a report from Football Insider, Former Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is undergoing a medical with Derby County ahead of a move to Pride Park.

Winger Jordon Ibe is a free agent after his spell with Bournemouth came to an end earlier this summer. His contract at Dean Court came to an end and now, it looks likely that Ibe will be making a move to the Championship.

As per a report from Football Insider, Derby County are set to sign Ibe on a free transfer. The former Liverpool youngster spent time on loan with the Rams previously and now, it looks like he will be making a return to Pride Park.

A medical is said to be underway ahead of Ibe’s proposed return and advanced talks have taken place over the winger’s move to Derby County.

The 24-year-old played in 92 games across all competitions for Bournemouth, scoring five goals and laying on nine assists in the process. Ibe played in just two Premier League games in the 2019/20 campaign, falling out of favour under Eddie Howe.

While Ibe has not yet been able to live up to the early hype surrounding his name, the former Liverpool starlet is still only 24. It will be interesting to see if a move to Derby County materialises for Ibe as he looks to kick on with his career.

