Luton Town travel to fellow Championship side Reading tonight in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with the winner facing Manchester United. Here is a predicted line-up for the Hatters-

GK- James Shea- Usual number one Simon Sluga is expected to be rested.



RB- James Bree- He has signed for Luton on a permanent basis from Premier League side Aston Villa after his loan spell last season.

CB- Tom Lockyer- The Wales international could be handed his debut by Nathan Jones after signing from Charlton Athletic.

CB- Peter Kioso- The highly-rated 22-year-old might get a chance at the Madejski Stadium.

LB- Rhys Norrington-Davies- He helped the Hatters beat Barnsley away on Saturday after joining on loan from Sheffield United.

CM- Ryan Tunnicliffe- He is in his second season at Kenilworth Road having previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Fulham and Millwall .

CM- George Moncur- The 27-year-old could be given the green light by Jones to start against the Royals.

CM- Andrew Shinnie- The Scotland international has been with Luton since 2017 and is a useful squad player.

RW- Jordan Clark- The summer recruit from Accrington Stanley was an unused substitute at Oakwell last time out.

ST- Danny Hylton- Jones could opt to start the 31-year-old tonight. He is in his fifth season with the club having joined them when they were in League Two. The ex-Oxford United man spent much of the last campaign on the sidelines with injury and will be eager to impress this term.

LW- Kazenga LuaLua- The experienced winger signed a new one-year deal over the summer.



Who will win tonight?