Sheffield Wednesday are trying to sign a striker before the end of the transfer window.

The Owls are after West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore, as per The72, but finances could make a deal tough to strike. Here are some alternative options Garry Monk’s side could consider-

Conor Wickham- The 27-year-old spent the latter half of the last campaign on loan at Hillsborough. He has been on the books of Palace for the past five years but has struggled with injuries during his time in South London. Wednesday could hand the ex-Ipswich Town and Sunderland man another opportunity to get regular game time in the Championship.

Scott Hogan, Aston Villa- The ex-Sheffield United loanee has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park and could be available. He spent the second-half of last season at Championship side Birmingham City and scored seven goals in 18 games for the Blues.

Rudy Gestede- Monk knows the big forward from his time as manager at Middlesbrough. Gestede, who is 31 years old, is a free agent having left the Riverside Stadium at the end of last season and is an option for the Owls. He would offer something different up top for the Yorkshire side and is a handful.

Kaiden Jackson, Ipswich Town- He is attracting Championship interest, with AFC Bournemouth making a bid for him last week. The ex-Accrington Stanley could be considered by Sheffield Wednesday as they seek another striker.

In other Sheffield Wednesday news, they are still wanting to bring back Jacob Murphy back to the club from Newcastle United, as per The72.





Who would you want, SWFC fans?