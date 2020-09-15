Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper is in contention to face his hometown club Hull City tomorrow night.

The Tigers travel to Elland Road tomorrow night in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Two leagues now separate Leeds and Hull as they prepare to lock horns.

Grant McCann’s side find themselves in League One for the first time in 15 years but travel to face the Whites on the back of their 2-0 opening day win away at Gillingham.

Cooper could play against his former club and Marcelo Bielsa has said, as per Leeds Live: “Cooper came back with a slight muscular problem from playing with Scotland. We don’t think this will stop him from playing in the next match.”

The Hull-born defender started his career with the Tigers and rose up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut in a League Cup game against Swansea City in 2008, before making his Premier League debut in a 6-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Cooper went onto play 17 times for the East Yorkshire club, as well as having loan spells away at Carlisle United and Huddersfield Town.

He left the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Chesterfield before Leeds signed him two years later. He has since become a key player for the Whites over the past six seasons and helped them win the Championship last term.

Cooper could now play against Hull tomorrow, with Leeds looking to progress into the next round.

