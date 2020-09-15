Ex-Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper has left Wellington Phoenix, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced forward spent a year in New Zealand and scored eight goals in 21 games for the A-League side.

Ex-Newcastle United, Ipswich Town and Peterborough United defender Steven Taylor has also left Wellington. Former Fleetwood Town striker David Ball remains under contract there and looks to be staying.

Hooper has racked up just under 550 appearances in his career to date. He started out as a youngster at Tottenham Hotspur before spells in non-league with Maldon Town and Grays Athletic.

He then joined Southend United in 2006 and spent two years here before Scunthorpe United signed him in 2008. The Harlow-born striker was prolific for the Iron and bagged 50 goals in 95 games before Celtic lured him away from Glanford Park for a fee of £2.4 million.

He spent three years at Celtic from 2010 to 2013 and bagged 82 goals in 132 games in all competitions. The forward helped the Hoops win the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup both on two occasions.

Hooper moved onto Norwich City after his spell in Scotland for two-and-a half years prior to moving to Sheffield Wednesday, where he managed 31 goals in 91 appearances.

He will now be weighing up his next move following his New Zealand experience and has been linked with Indian side Kerala Blasters.

