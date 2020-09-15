Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough’s second round clash with Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, manager Neil Warnock revealed he is hopeful the club can get a deal over the line for a striker this week.

Middlesbrough have just two first-team strikers at their disposal with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. But with Warnock fielding both strikers in a strike partnership away at Watford on Friday there is a desperate need to bring in some back up before the transfer window closes next month.

When asked about potential new strikers arriving, the Boro boss revealed he was optimistic a deal can get done as early as this week, but remained tight-lipped on who the player was.

“My main choice is still ongoing,” he said.

“We’re optimistic but we have been before. We might have further news on Wednesday but I wouldn’t get excited, we’ve had this before and it hasn’t come off.”

Warnock stated that the player is keen to join and the club he belongs to are willing to sell him.

“I think the lad is looking forward to it. It’s just a matter of ironing things out when they (his club) are going to agree to let him go.

“We’re still optimistic. Neil has been working on it every day for the last three weeks, so it would be a blow if we didn’t get him.”

When asked if he would reveal the identity of his ‘main choice’ Warnock replied, “What do you think? I don’t want to end up with egg on my face!”