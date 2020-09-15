Stoke City striker Benik Afobe is being linked with a move to Trabzonspor, as per Turkish news outlet 61 Saat.

The forward missed out on making the Potters’ match day squad on the opening day of the season at Millwall and could depart the club before the end of the transfer window.

Afobe, who is 27 years old, is being linked with a surprise switch to the Turkish Super Lig. Trabzonspor are managed by ex-Chelsea midfielder Eddie Newton these days.

Stoke signed Afobe in June 2018 from Wolves, initially on a loan deal before they signed him for £12 million. He has since scored nine goals in 51 games for the Staffordshire side and spent last season on loan at fellow Championship side Bristol City.

He managed three goals in 12 matches for the Robins due to injury last term.

Afobe started his career at Arsenal but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners. Instead, he had loan spells away with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

The DR Congo international joined Wolves on a permanent basis in 2014 and scored 23 goals in 43 games for the Midlands club to earn a move to the top flight with AFC Bournemouth in 2016.

He has since returned to Wolves and moved to Stoke in that time but could now be on his way to Turkey for a new chapter in his career.

It will be interesting to see if Michael O’Neill’s side let him leave over the coming weeks.

Will Afobe leave Stoke?