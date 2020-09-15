Crystal Palace are in talks with Brentford’s Said Benrahma, as per a report by the Evening Standard.

The Eagles have been linked with a move for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, but appear to have turned their attentions to the Bees’ starlet for now.

Roy Hodgson’s men, who have already lured Ebe Eze away from the Hoops this summer, are forking out a fee of around £25 million to try and sign Benrahma.

Osayi-Samuel is out of contract next year and QPR are hoping to tie him down on a longer deal. His head may be turned if Palace make a move for him but the fact the Premier League side are after Benrahma now could mean they cool their interest in him.

Mark Warburton played the pacey wide man in their opening day win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, despite the ongoing uncertainty over his future. Ryan Manning, on the other hand, was left out.

Osayi-Samuel may be tempted to stay with the R’s if they make a good start to the new season. They take on Coventry City on Friday looking to make it two wins from two games.

Celtic have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old and he has a big decision to make on his future.

QPR signed him from Blackpool in September 2017 and he has since scored 10 goals in 94 games for the London club.

In other R’s news, they are hoping to seal new contract deals for Osman Kakay and Seny Dieng, as covered by The72.



Will Osayi-Samuel sign a new contract at QPR?