When asked about a potential loan move for Manchester City attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts in his pre-match press conference, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock stated it is ‘not a priority’.

Roberts helped play his part in maintaining Middlesbrough’s Championship safety last season, impressing in his short spell at the club.

He is unlikely to feature for Manchester City this term and would ideally prefer a loan move away from the club.

Speaking ahead of Boro’s Carabao Cup second round clash with fellow-Championship side Barnsley, manager Neil Warnock was quizzed on a reunion with Roberts.

But the 71-year old managerial veteran dismissed the idea, saying he would prefer to move for other targets before pursuing the Man City man.

“I think the problem with Patrick is we’d have to sign two defensive full backs and I’ve got other priorities,” he said.

“I’d like to sign full backs and I’d like to sign Patrick but I have to jiggle what I’ve got, what I can spend. At the moment it’s not a priority to sign a wide player playing there.”

Roberts would most likely be used either out wide or as a number 10 behind the preferred front two of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

However, Warnock stated that they have a couple of players ready-made to play in that position, but only if they play to their best consistently.

“Attacking midfielders, if [Lewis] Wing played to his potential I think you’ve got a good player,” he said.

“I’ve not seen enough yet. I’d like to think he can take a game by the scruff of the neck and show me what he’s all about.

“I’m quite pleased with the way Tav [Marcus Tavernier] has played in that role.”

Middlesbrough take on Barnsley in the Carabao Cup this evening, with kick-off at 6pm.