Norwich City winger Emi Buendia has said he wants to return to the Premier League, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 15.09.20, 9.36).

The Argentinian has vowed to continue performing for Norwich but is open to a return to the top flight.

Buendia, who is 23 years old, has been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in this transfer window.

He has impressed for the Canaries over the past two seasons, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year. He has scored nine goals in 78 games for Daniel Farke’s men.

He has told the PA news agency, as per Sky Sports: “From the first day I have been happy with the relationship with them (Norwich). They understand my situation and they know my dream is to be in a Premier League team.

“I’m still here, I will fight for the team but if a very good offer for me arrives they are open. We’ll decide what’s best for everyone. Me and my family have loved the city since we arrived but I want to play in the best league in the world and would like to stay in a Premier League team.”

He added: “Until the day I leave the club I will fight for them. I’m thinking about playing well and helping the team. My head is here. I see clubs are interested in me. I love to hear that because it means Premier League teams want to get me in their team. I’m happy with that.”

Buendia joined Norwich in 2018 from Getafe and still has two years left on his contract at Carrow Road.

He has turned out to be an inspired signing but they will face a big battle to keep hold of him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Will Buendia leave Norwich?