QPR have been busy sorting out contracts for some of their first-team players.

The Hoops have handed new contracts to Conor Masterson and Dom Ball and are now looking to tie up new deals for Osman Kakay and Seny Dieng, as per a report by West London Sport.

Kakay, who is 23 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks at QPR so resolving his future is a shrewd move by the club. The London-born defender has played 19 times for their first-team so far in his career and will be hoping to get more games over the coming seasons.

He started in their opening day win over Nottingham Forest and will continue to compete with Todd Kane for the right-back position in this campaign. He adds decent competition and depth to Mark Warburton’s defensive ranks.

Dieng will be eager to battle with Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly for the number one spot.

The Swiss stopper joined QPR in 2016 having previously played for the likes of Grasshoppers and MSV Duisburg. He has never made a senior appearance for the Hoops but has gained experience out on loan at Whitehawk, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers.

The R’s will be looking to make it two wins from two games this Friday when they travel to newly promoted Coventry City.

In other QPR news, they are in the hunt for another striker before the transfer window ends, as reported by The72.

Happy to see Dieng and Kakay staying, QPR fans?