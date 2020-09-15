There is no doubt that Rotherham United would love to bring Newcastle United’s Dan Barslaser back to the New York Stadium.

The midfielder played a key part in their promotion from League One on loan last season and the Millers are patiently waiting to see if the Premier League side loan him out again.

The Toon boss, Steve Bruce, spoke about his situation last week and told the Chronicle Live: “We have to make big decisions on the two young ones. Jacob Murphy and Dan Barlaser. They have both done OK. I have to make a decision, are they going to get game-time?

“And if they aren’t then we will have to let them out again. They have done very well.”

More on Barlaser: “He’s got to an age where he’s 23. He’s not 19 anymore so does he stay with us and have a career or does he have to move on and find a career? Those are the conversations I have to have in the next three weeks.”

Rotherham kick-started their return to the Championship with a 1-0 win away at Wycombe last time out. They are still open to bringing in some new signings.

Barlaser would be ideal for the Yorkshire side. He has risen up through the youth ranks at Newcastle and has played three times for their first-team so far in his career, as well as having other loan spells away from the North East side at Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley in the past.

