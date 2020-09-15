Sheffield Wednesday are still wanting to take Jacob Murphy on loan from Newcastle United again, as per a report by the Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are patiently waiting to see if the winger become available again.

Murphy, who is 25 years old, could stay at Newcastle and fight for his place this season. However, Wednesday fans will be hoping the Toon’s recent signing of Ryan Fraser pushes him down the pecking order.

Garry Monk’s side are still looking for more signings in this transfer window having so far brought in the likes of Izzy Brown, Elias Kachunga, Josh Windass and Chey Dunkley.

Murphy spent the last campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and scored nine goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

The ex-Norwich City man was a massive hit at Hillsborough and bringing him back would be a huge boost to their chances of climbing up the league table.

However, even if Newcastle do decide to offload him once again, Wednesday could face competition from elsewhere to land his signature.

Monk’s men started the new season with a win over Cardiff last time out and he told their website: “It’s one game from 46, that’s all. It’s a great start and that’s the marker, and we have to keep it going.

“I was proud of the performance and I don’t think it could have gone much better. We were excellent with the ball and just as importantly we worked so hard without the ball.”

In other Wednesday news, they are still trying to sign Kenneth Zohore from West Brom, as per The72.

