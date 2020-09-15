According to a report from the Daily Mail, Derby County and Coventry City are both interested in signing West Ham’s young goalkeeper Nathan Trott on loan.

Nathan Trott is highly rated at West Ham and the club think he can go on to become their number one ‘keeper in the future. As it stands, he has only one season on senior football under his belt and the Hammers are keen for him to gain more first-team game time out on loan.

A host of Football League clubs are rumoured to be interested in taking Trott on loan, who enjoyed as a successful temporary stint with AFC Wimbledon last season.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Championship pair Derby County and Coventry City are both interested in taking Trott on loan. League One duo Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town have also been linked.

Coventry are said to have made an approach for Trott this summer. However, West Ham turned it down after because the Sky Blues see the youngster as a number two behind Marko Marosi and the Hammers would rather Trott be the starting ‘keeper.

Last season, Trott kept five clean sheets in 25 games for Wimbledon. All his game time prior to that has come in West Ham’s youth ranks, with the England youth international featuring heavily for the club’s Under-23s and Under-18s.

