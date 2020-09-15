As per a report from the Glasgow Times, Charlton Athletic have rejected an improved bid from Celtic for sought after starlet Alfie Doughty.

As covered here on The72, Charlton Athletic’s sought after youngster Alfie Doughty has been frequently linked with a move away from The Valley.

Scottish side Celtic have been heavily linked with the versatile youngster, with reports saying the Scottish Premiership champions have had a bid rejected for the youngster. Now, it has been claimed that Celtic have had another offer turned down for the midfielder.

Celtic are said to have made a fresh £650k bid for Doughty, only for Charlton to reject the bid. Celtic are not the only side to have had an offer turned down for Doughty, with Luton Town also seeing a bid knocked back for the Charlton academy graduate.

The 2019/20 campaign saw Doughty break into Charlton Athletic’s senior side. Injuries meant he was thrust into action and since then, the 20-year-old has been able to hold down a spot in Lee Bowyer’s squad.

Overall, the left-sided player has appeared in 34 times across all competitions for the Addicks, scoring three goals and laying on three assists in the process.

With Celtic still pursuing a move for Doughty and Luton Town previously linked, it would not be surprising if Charlton Athletic received further bids for the 20-year-old.

