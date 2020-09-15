Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of former Wigan Athletic and Derby County midfielder Michael Jacobs on their official club website.

Kenny Jackett has moved to add some more attacking options to his ranks, bringing in playmaker Michael Jacobs on a free transfer. The two worked together at Wolves and now, Jacobs will play under Jackett again with Portsmouth.

Portsmouth confirmed that Jacobs has penned a two-year contract with the club, with the League One side holding the option for a further 12 months – potentially keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Upon the confirmation of Jacobs’ arrival, Jackett moved to welcome Jacobs to Fratton Park. Speaking to the club’s official website, Jackett said Pompey’s new addition will bring creative threat from either in the number 10 role or out wide. He said:

“He adds to our attacking options and I see him as a very natural number 10 in our 4-2-3-1 system, while he can also play in the wide positions. A player who likes to get on the ball and create things, we hope he can be the link between our midfield and attack.

“Michael performs with a lot of enthusiasm and has the ability to go past people. He can drop his shoulder when 1v1 and take the ball either way comfortably.

“I’ve worked with him before at Wolves and he did very well there, as he’s done at all of his previous clubs.”

Since making his breakthrough into senior football with Northampton Town, Jacobs, 28, has played for Derby County, Wolves, Blackpool (loan) and Wigan Athletic over the course of his career.

Portsmouth fans, are you happy with the signing of Jacobs? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Portsmouth news, one of the club’s attackers is subject of loan interest from two Football League clubs – find out more about that here.

Happy with Jacobs' arrival?