QPR have confirmed on their official club website that former Rotherham United man Dominic Ball has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

QPR have secured the future of midfielder Dominic Ball, confirming that he has put pen to paper on a new contract. Ball’s initial deal was set to run out next summer but after signing a fresh deal, he is no contracted to the club until the summer of 2022.

The midfielder impressed in his first season with the club and will now be looking to build on his first year with QPR by enjoying a successful 2020/21 campaign.

Upon the announcement of the fresh agreement, Ball spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight. He said:

“I am absolutely buzzing. I came in here last year, had a really good season, and this is where I want to be.

“I had to prove a point last season and that’s exactly what I need to do again this year. The style of football, the staff, the players, it all suits me and I enjoy going out on the pitch as a QPR player which is really important.”

Overall, Ball featured in 35 games across all competitions last season, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in the process. He featured heavily in defensive midfield, also filling in at centre-back if needs be. Ball started in all of Rangers’ Championship games from February 1st onwards, nailing down a spot in the starting 11.

So far this season, Ball has featured in both of QPR’s games, starting with the armband in a 3-2 cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle and coming off the bench in the club’s opening day win over Nottingham Forest.



QPR fans, are you happy to see Ball sign a new deal? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other QPR news, one of the club’s former players has been released by a League One side – find out more here.

Happy to see Ball sign a new deal?